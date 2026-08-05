Jamie Dimon rallies more than 40 firms for AI safety

The ACI started reaching out in July 2026 and is seeking to schedule calls in August to figure out how these industries can share information and work with the government on AI threats.

Dimon has warned that advanced AI could be as dangerous as "ballistic missiles" if misused, so he is pushing for smarter safeguards.

This effort also lines up with the US government's new Gold Eagle initiative launched in July, bringing together AI developers, critical infrastructure operators, and federal agencies to share information on vulnerabilities discovered by advanced AI models and coordinate fixes.