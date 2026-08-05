Jamie Dimon rallies more than 40 firms for AI safety
JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon is rallying more than 40 big companies, from banks to energy and telecom, to team up on AI safety.
He has asked them to join the Alliance for Critical Infrastructure (ACI), a group co-founded by JP Morgan, Mastercard, and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, all focused on keeping critical industries protected as AI technology spreads fast.
ACI aligns with Gold Eagle initiative
The ACI started reaching out in July 2026 and is seeking to schedule calls in August to figure out how these industries can share information and work with the government on AI threats.
Dimon has warned that advanced AI could be as dangerous as "ballistic missiles" if misused, so he is pushing for smarter safeguards.
This effort also lines up with the US government's new Gold Eagle initiative launched in July, bringing together AI developers, critical infrastructure operators, and federal agencies to share information on vulnerabilities discovered by advanced AI models and coordinate fixes.