Jamie Dimon says India economy could triple next decade
Business
JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon says India's economy could triple in size over the next decade.
He shared that the bank currently covers around 200 companies in India through its research operations and projected that there'll be 400 companies in research 10 years from now, and is looking to work even more closely with the Indian government and local businesses.
JPMorgan India workforce rose tenfold
JPMorgan's team in India has jumped from 6,000 people in 2005 to 60,000 today (a huge leap).
Dimon pointed out that a solid U.S.-India trade deal would help keep business stable, especially with global risks like inflation around.
He also said AI investment could eventually boost productivity and create deflationary forces.