Jamie Dimon says JPMorgan Chase will block external AI access
JPMorgan Chase's CEO, Jamie Dimon, is keeping things tight when it comes to AI and your bank account.
He's decided not to let external AI agents access customer accounts, mainly because of the security risks.
Dimon pointed out that rogue AI systems could threaten both customers and the bank itself, a risk he's not willing to take.
JPMorgan Chase tests smart cash tool
JPMorgan does let AI have read-only access through open banking, but blocks outside bots from moving money or paying bills. A spokesperson confirmed these rules are in place.
Meanwhile, the bank is testing its own tool, Smart Cash, to help predict a user's cash flow and move funds to maximize yield.
Dimon also reminded customers to be careful with third-party AI systems, saying it's smart to know the risks before handing over any account information.