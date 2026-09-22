Jamie Dimon urges predictable rules and backs RBI $132B plan
Jamie Dimon, the chairman and CEO of JPMorganChase, is pretty upbeat about India's economic growth and its appeal for global investors.
He says making rules and taxes more predictable could help bring in even more foreign money.
Dimon also supports the Reserve Bank of India's plan to boost the rupee by raising $132 billion in foreign currency deposits.
Jamie Dimon likens AI to internet
Dimon highlighted how artificial intelligence, or AI, is changing the game for businesses. He even compared its impact to what the internet did years ago.
JPMorgan Chase has been investing in artificial intelligence for more than a decade to fight fraud and manage risks.
He also gave a shout-out to Tata Group for being transparent and well-run, which he thinks makes India even more attractive to investors.
Plus, he pointed out that Asia's emerging markets are key parts of his bank's growth plans moving forward.