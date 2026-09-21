Jamie Dimon visits Mumbai to expand JPMorgan's India business presence

JPMorgan topped the charts for equity deals in India last year. The bank is also betting big on renewables and AI.

As Rahul Badhwar, senior country officer for JPMorgan in India, puts it, there are "We see significant opportunities across cross-border M&A, innovation economy, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer, financial services and technology," here, especially as Indian firms look abroad and global banks like Goldman Sachs step up local competition.