Jamie Dimon visits Mumbai to expand JPMorgan's India business presence
JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon is making a stop in Mumbai this week, aiming to tap into India's fast-growing business scene.
He'll be meeting with leaders from major Indian companies and attending a big investment conference, part of the bank's push to grow its presence in India, where they've already ramped up teams for investment banking and payments.
JPMorgan topped India equity deals
JPMorgan topped the charts for equity deals in India last year. The bank is also betting big on renewables and AI.
As Rahul Badhwar, senior country officer for JPMorgan in India, puts it, there are "We see significant opportunities across cross-border M&A, innovation economy, manufacturing, healthcare, consumer, financial services and technology," here, especially as Indian firms look abroad and global banks like Goldman Sachs step up local competition.