Could JP Morgan scrap its upcoming £3B London HQ?
What's the story
JP Morgan's CEO Jamie Dimon has hinted that the bank could reconsider its plans for a new £3 billion headquarters in London. The warning comes as a response to the possibility of a future Labour leader being hostile toward banks. The US banking giant had announced its plans for the Canary Wharf tower last November, after avoiding tax hikes in UK's autumn budget.
Caution expressed
Concerns over potential Labour leader's bank stance
Dimon said the bank's construction plans could be jeopardized "not [by] political instability, but if they become hostile to banks again." He added that he doesn't think it's right or fair for banks to pay billions in extra taxes. Dimon was likely referring to two sector-specific taxes targeting banks after the 2008 financial crisis: a tax on bank profits and one on certain parts of lenders' UK balance sheets.
Project dependency
Canary Wharf project and financial incentives controversy
JP Morgan has reiterated that its Canary Wharf tower project is contingent on "a continuing positive business environment in the UK." The bank has been under scrutiny for financial incentives sought from the UK government to construct the skyscraper. Documents from Tower Hamlets council revealed that JP Morgan had requested a discount on its business rates, despite posting a net income of $57 billion in 2025.
Market instability
Political turmoil's impact on stock market flotations
The ongoing political turmoil has also affected other sectors in the city. An investment banking source told The Guardian that stock market flotations "could be derailed" by a leadership fight. They stressed that stability is key for planning an IPO and warned against another messy leadership race like what was seen with the previous Conservative government.