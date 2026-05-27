Jamieson Greer to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on framework
The US and India are gearing up for some important trade talks.
US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expects to meet Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal soon to finalize the India-US framework agreement under discussion, especially after the US Supreme Court scrapped old tariff rules earlier this year.
With fresh tariffs set to roll out next month, both sides are looking to lock in better terms.
US delegation visits India next week
A US delegation will be in India next week to keep things moving. At the same time, Goyal is in Canada leading talks on a big partnership deal with 100 Indian industry leaders.
These negotiations matter because, even though India saw record foreign investment in the 2025-26 fiscal year, actual money coming in hasn't kept pace.
Stronger ties with the US and Canada could help boost India's economic stability going forward.