Jammu and Kashmir Bank wins gold for data insights platform
Jammu and Kashmir Bank just grabbed the Gold at the Finacle Innovation Awards 2026, thanks to its smart Data Insights and Analytics Platform.
The award highlights how the bank is using AI and advanced analytics to level up its business.
The ceremony happened in Mumbai, with nearly 500 nominations from financial institutions across the banking ecosystem competing for top honors.
MD Amitava Chatterjee cites real-time insights
Jammu and Kashmir Bank's platform blends reporting, business intelligence, and machine learning to help with forecasting, customer insights, and risk management.
Managing Director Amitava Chatterjee shared that it delivers real-time insights to guide smarter decisions.
This win also reflects the bank's push toward tech-driven growth, and it came shortly after the bank reported a record annual profit for FY 2025-26.