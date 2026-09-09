JanAI plans 10,000 AI cafes across rural India by 2029
JanAI, from the Head Held High Foundation, is on a mission to set up about 10,000 AI cafes across rural India by 2029.
The idea? Make AI tools easy to access and help communities use AI to address local problems and create new employment opportunities.
These cafes are already running in places like Mysuru and Varanasi, with plans to reach 100 locations in 10 states by March 2027.
The/Nudge and Gates Foundation fund JanAI
Funded by The/Nudge Foundation and the Gates Foundation, JanAI is in discussions with the government's IndiaAI Mission.
Their projects include apps that help farmers spot crop diseases early and tools teachers use for making worksheets; 26% of government school teachers across Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Jharkhand and Maharashtra already use AI regularly.
Plus, among youth, 55% used AI daily, with studying, finding jobs and preparing for interviews among the top areas they wanted to use AI.
Founder Madan Padaki calls it "a new model of job creation," hoping these cafes will boost local businesses and livelihoods.