JanAI plans 10,000 AI cafes across rural India by 2029

JanAI, from the Head Held High Foundation, is on a mission to set up about 10,000 AI cafes across rural India by 2029.

The idea? Make AI tools easy to access and help communities use AI to address local problems and create new employment opportunities.

These cafes are already running in places like Mysuru and Varanasi, with plans to reach 100 locations in 10 states by March 2027.