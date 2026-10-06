Jane Street appeals SEBI's ₹48.4 billion Nifty Bank index seizure

Jane Street says earlier regulatory checks found nothing wrong with their trades.

Their lawyer, Darius Khambata, told the court that stocks in this index fell or rose irrespective of its trading activity.

They're also asking for more transparency from SEBI about how the investigation was run, saying missing information goes against "natural justice."

This all comes as SEBI steps up its watch on India's options market, where retail investors lost about $9.6 billion in the year ended March.

The next hearing is set for October 6.