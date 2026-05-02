Jane Street paid employees $9.38 billion, generated $39.6B trading revenue
Business
Jane Street Group, a major player in global trading, handed out $9.38 billion to its employees last year, averaging $2.68 million each.
That's even higher than what folks at Goldman Sachs took home.
The firm also pulled in $39.6 billion in trading revenue, putting it ahead of other big Wall Street names.
Jane Street equity soars to $45B
Jane Street's equity has soared nearly 2,000% since 2016 and now sits at $45 billion, letting them stay independent and invest in things like AI startup Anthropic.
Even with some market manipulation allegations from Indian regulators (which the firm denies), Jane Street keeps pushing forward thanks to its strong finances and key role in trading everything from stocks to bonds.