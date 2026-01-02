January income tax calendar: Key compliance dates to remember

January is a crucial month for taxpayers, deductors, and reporting entities in India. The month is packed with deadlines related to Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) , Tax Collected at Source (TCS), and quarterly filings for the October-December period. Timely compliance is essential during this period to avoid interest and penalties on late submissions.

Compliance dates TDS, TCS deposit deadlines in early January The first major compliance date is January 7, 2026. It is the deadline for depositing tax deducted or collected for December 2025 under certain sections by specified persons. Government offices also have to deposit any amount deducted or collected during this period. The same date applies to entities allowed by the Assessing Officer to deposit TDS quarterly under Sections 192, 194A, 194D or 194H for October-December quarter of last year.

Deadline reminders Mid-January: TDS certificate issuance and government filings January 14, 2026, is the deadline for issuing TDS certificates for tax deducted in November 2025 under Sections 194-IA, 194-IB, 194M, and 194S. The compliance obligations continue on January 15, when government offices that have deposited TDS or TCS for December without a challan must furnish Form 24G. This date is also the deadline for filing quarterly TCS statements and authorized dealers to submit Form 15CC reporting foreign remittances made during the quarter.