Japan 10-year yield 2.810% as investors eye BOJ and Fed
Business
Japanese government bond yields (JGBs) edged higher on Monday, with the 10-year yield rising to 2.810%.
Investors are keeping a close eye on upcoming Bank of Japan (BOJ) and US Federal Reserve meetings, hoping for hints about possible rate changes in December.
The move comes after a sharp drop last week and ongoing worries about inflation and economic growth.
BOJ and Fed seen holding rates
Both the BOJ and Fed are expected to keep rates steady at their late-October meetings, but their decisions could shape how investors feel about risk and future policy moves.
Even short-term JGB yields nudged higher, showing just how sensitive markets are to central bank signals right now.