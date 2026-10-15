Japan government bond yields fall with 10-year at 2.93%
Japanese government bond yields just dropped to their lowest point in more than a month, with the 10-year yield at 2.93% and the 30-year slipping below 4%.
This happened because investors are looking for safer places to park their money after some shaky moments in global stock markets and fresh worries about rising US inflation.
Investors ignore Junko Koeda, buy bonds
Big swings in tech stocks and fears of more US interest rate hikes have everyone on edge.
Even though Bank of Japan board member Junko Koeda said the central bank should avoid becoming overly cautious about raising interest rates given the considerable upside risks to inflation, most investors ignored that and stuck to safer bets like bonds.
The move mirrors what's happening globally, as people react quickly to economic uncertainty.