Japan holds interest rates steady, as expected

Traders were almost certain there'd be no change: Polymarket showed near-certain odds of no change (about 98%-100%), and barely anyone bet on a hike. Still, there was a bit of drama inside the Bank: board member Hajime Takata wanted rates bumped up to 1%. For now, though, steady wins out.

What to expect next?

This move may affect the yen and could shape how Asian markets react next.

Plus, Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is set to share more about his thinking later today—so if you're into finance or just curious about how these decisions ripple out globally, it's worth keeping an eye on.