Japan's SMBC raises stake in Yes Bank, becomes largest shareholder

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) has raised its stake in Yes Bank from 20% to 24.22%. The acquisition was made through an off-market transaction, making SMBC the largest shareholder of the Mumbai-based bank. The move comes after SBI sold a 13.18% stake to SMBC.

Stake increase Yes Bank's plans to leverage SMBC's global capabilities The Japanese banking giant acquired 132.39 crore shares through an off-market sale on September 22, according to a regulatory filing by Yes Bank. With this acquisition, SMBC's total holding in the bank increased to 759.51 crore shares. The private sector bank plans to leverage SMBC's global capabilities, especially in facilitating trade and investment flows between Japan and India, for growth in corporate banking, treasury services, and cross-border solutions.

Rating upgrades Credit ratings upgraded Yes Bank has also received an upgrade in its credit ratings from four domestic agencies - CRISIL, ICRA, India Ratings, and CARE. The bank now holds an AA- rating, its highest since March 2020. These upgrades are a testament to the bank's improved capital position, governance standards, and business performance.