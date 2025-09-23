Infinity Infoway to open ₹25cr IPO soon

The company builds SaaS-based cloud ERP platforms used by universities, industries, and government bodies—think tools like Campus Management System and Infinity ERP. With over 17 years in IT, they help streamline operations for 38 universities and 11 industries across India.

Where the IPO funds will go

Funds from the IPO will go into building their new "ZEROTOUCH" platform, upgrading tech infrastructure, and covering working capital.

With digital transformation booming—thanks to things like the National Education Policy—Infinity Infoway is positioning itself right where SaaS and EdTech are heating up.