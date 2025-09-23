Tom Brady takes on new role: 'I'm a robot guy'

NFL icon Tom Brady just took on a new challenge as Chief Innovation Officer at Aescape, a startup making waves with its robotic massage tech. According to reports, Brady and his business partner Alex Spiro are set to help expand Aescape's reach—from luxury gyms to pro sports teams and even the 2028 LA Olympics.

Aescape's AI-powered robotic arms use 3D body mapping Aescape's AI-powered robotic arms use 3D body mapping for personalized massages—$60 for 30 minutes, which the company says matches a one-hour human massage.

With Brady's own recovery methods being built in, the tech aims to deliver pro-level therapy anywhere.

Since its official debut in 2024, Aescape has already delivered over 25,000 massages at more than 100 locations.

Brady's recovery methods will be integrated into the tech After an epic 23-season NFL career focused on health and longevity, Brady teamed up with coach Alex Guerrero to create his own recovery system.

Now at Aescape, he'll be turning those elite routines into accessible robotic treatments—bringing his wellness game to a whole new crowd.