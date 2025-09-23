Accenture's Vizag campus to create 12,000 jobs

Accenture has proposed a new campus in Visakhapatnam, aiming to create about 12,000 jobs. They've asked the state for nearly 10 acres of land at a low lease rate—part of Andhra Pradesh's push to attract big employers and boost local opportunities.

Accenture's proposal is expected to be cleared soon The Andhra Pradesh government is on board with Accenture's plan, and the proposal is expected to be cleared, though approvals may take time.

This move follows recent deals with TCS and Cognizant, which together are set to bring around 20,000 more jobs to Vizag.

The city is quickly becoming a hotspot for IT investment.

Cognizant and TCS are also expanding in Vizag Cognizant is investing $183 million in its new Vizag campus, while TCS plans over $154 million.

The state's policy offers affordable land in tier-2 cities like Visakhapatnam, encouraging companies to hire locally—a trend that's picked up since the pandemic as firms look for fresh talent closer to home.