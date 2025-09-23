Ameenji Rubber's ₹30cr IPO opening on September 26

Funds will go toward upgrading machines, paying off loans

The funds will go toward upgrading machines, adding new conveyor belt equipment, paying off some loans, and other business needs.

Shares are set aside for institutional investors, retail buyers, and market makers.

Founded in Secunderabad back in 2006, Ameenji now exports to over five countries and even has a US branch in North Carolina.

After this IPO (managed by Hem Securities), their shares will list on the BSE SME platform.