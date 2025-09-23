Next Article
Ameenji Rubber's ₹30cr IPO opening on September 26
Ameenji Rubber Limited, known for making rubber products for railways and big infrastructure projects, is opening its IPO from September 26 to 30.
They're looking to raise ₹30 crore by offering 30 lakh shares, priced between ₹95 and ₹100 each.
Funds will go toward upgrading machines, paying off loans
The funds will go toward upgrading machines, adding new conveyor belt equipment, paying off some loans, and other business needs.
Shares are set aside for institutional investors, retail buyers, and market makers.
Founded in Secunderabad back in 2006, Ameenji now exports to over five countries and even has a US branch in North Carolina.
After this IPO (managed by Hem Securities), their shares will list on the BSE SME platform.