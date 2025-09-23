OECD raises India's FY26 growth forecast to 6.7%

Inflation expected to drop

Looking ahead, the OECD trimmed India's FY2027 growth forecast to 6.2%.

On the bright side, inflation is set to cool down—averaging just 2.9% in FY2026 compared to earlier predictions of over 4%.

Globally, growth is slowing down too: China's expected at 4.9%, and the US at 1.8%, as economies everywhere adjust to ongoing challenges.