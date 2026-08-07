Japan spent nearly $40 billion amid 11.7 trillion yen intervention

By July, things got shakier: the yen fell below 163 per dollar, so Japan teamed up with the US for another round of interventions.

The US even sold euros to buy yen, which raised eyebrows in Europe.

Despite having access to a Federal Reserve liquidity facility introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Japan didn't use it.

Market watchers are now keeping an eye on US jobs data and Fed interest rates, since those could shake up currency markets again.