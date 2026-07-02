Japan to finance India's power grid under new initiative

Project details

Funding for high-voltage direct current transmission project

The financial package for the power grid project will be led by Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) along with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (SMBC), Kansai Mirai Bank, and other lenders. The funding will go toward a high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission project being developed by Power Grid Corporation of India. The initiative aims to connect Gujarat's Khavda renewable energy hub with Nagpur in Maharashtra through a nearly 1,200-kilometer-long transmission corridor.