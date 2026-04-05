Japan to open India investment office amid ¥10 trillion aim
Japan is planning to set up an investment office in India to make it easier for Japanese companies to do business in India.
The goal is to help businesses deal with tricky state rules and taxes, and to encourage more Japanese investment.
Japan and India are aiming for a huge ¥10 trillion (about $62.6 billion) in private-sector investment into India over the next decade.
Japan India cooperation on clean energy
This new office is part of a bigger plan between Japan and India to team up on things like clean energy, technology, and supply chain resilience, especially after their 2025 summit.
With Japan ranking sixth among investors in India at about $2.5 billion in fiscal 2024, the hope is that smoother business support will keep those numbers rising and strengthen their partnership across the Indo-Pacific region.