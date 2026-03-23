Japan vows to intervene if yen slide continues
Business
Japan's top currency official says the government is ready to act if the yen keeps sliding, as worries over Middle East conflicts and rising oil prices shake up currency markets.
The goal? To keep Japan's economy steady and protect people from sudden price jumps.
Yen's slight gain fades
Right after the announcement, the yen nudged up a bit, but quickly settled back near 159.25 per dollar.
Global money markets have been on edge: US interest rates are rising, oil is getting pricier, and that's making the dollar stronger while stocks and bonds take a hit.