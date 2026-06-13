SpaceX IPO: Japanese investors sought over $6B worth of shares

Investor interest

Spike in account openings at Mizuho Securities

A spokesperson for Mizuho Securities revealed that an internal survey found over 1,000 customers based in Japan had applied for allocations of over ¥100 million ($624,500). Some investors even applied for more than ¥10 billion. The spokesperson also noted that applications to open accounts with their firm in the first third of June were four times higher than the average over the last year.