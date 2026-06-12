Japanese investors pour $2.2B into SpaceX IPO
What's the story
SpaceX, the aerospace giant led by Elon Musk, has raised a whopping $2.2 billion from Japanese investors as part of its historic global initial public offering (IPO). The company had set aside 16.3 million Class A shares for the Japanese market, accounting for some 3% of its total offering. This is Japan's largest first-time share sale since JX Advanced Metals Corp.'s IPO last year.
Underwriter details
Mizuho managed Japanese portion
The Japanese portion of SpaceX's IPO was managed by Mizuho's US investment banking unit, one of the 23 underwriters for this global offering. Mizuho processed investor orders through its local brokerage and online brokers Rakuten Securities Inc. and SBI Securities Co. Japan was the only country in Asia, along with Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe, where retail investors could directly access this historic IPO.
Global impact
SpaceX's IPO was oversubscribed more than 4 times
On a global scale, SpaceX's IPO raised an astounding $75 billion by selling shares at $135 each. The demand was so high that the offering was oversubscribed more than four times. This unprecedented response highlights the immense confidence investors have in Musk's vision for the future of space exploration and technology.