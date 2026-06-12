Japanese investors pour $2.2B into SpaceX IPO

Underwriter details

Mizuho managed Japanese portion

The Japanese portion of SpaceX's IPO was managed by Mizuho's US investment banking unit, one of the 23 underwriters for this global offering. Mizuho processed investor orders through its local brokerage and online brokers Rakuten Securities Inc. and SBI Securities Co. Japan was the only country in Asia, along with Australia, Canada, and parts of Europe, where retail investors could directly access this historic IPO.