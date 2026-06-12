SpaceX raises record $75B in world's biggest IPO

Pricing approach

SpaceX takes unconventional route for IPO

Unlike traditional IPOs, SpaceX took an unconventional route by setting its share price ahead of time. The company tested the $135 target with investors ahead of its official roadshow, the Financial Times reported. This strategy drew four times the demand for shares, according to Bloomberg. As trading begins today (local time), SpaceX's share price could fluctuate but institutional investors and retail buyers are reportedly eager to buy into this 24-year-old tech company.