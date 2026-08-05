Japanese yen at 40-year low over ¥160 per US dollar

The Japanese yen just dropped to its lowest point in 40 years, now trading at over 160 per US dollar, a level not seen since 1986.

This big fall is mostly because interest rates in the US are much higher than Japan's, and Japan has to pay more for energy imports priced in US dollars.

Even after the Bank of Japan bumped its key rate up to 1% (its highest level since the 1990s), it hasn't been enough to stop the slide.