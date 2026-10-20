Japan's 20-year bond yield falls to 3.71% after record auction
Japan's 20-year government bond yield just dropped to 3.71%, the lowest since September, after a record-setting auction where investor demand was the highest since the bond launched in 1987.
This big surge in interest suggests investors are feeling more confident about the bond market and Bank of Japan rate expectations, even with global market ups and downs.
Japan rates steady, yields diverge
The strong auction has many expecting Japan's interest rates to stay steady, especially with talk of possible changes from the Bank of Japan soon.
Takashi Fujiwara, lead fund manager at Resona Asset Management, sounded upbeat, saying he expects rate hikes to end by March 2027.
While longer-term bonds saw yields fall, the benchmark 10-year yield actually nudged up a bit, showing that not all parts of the market are moving in sync right now.