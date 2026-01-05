Japan's bond yields hit 30-year highs—here's why it matters

Why should you care?

These shifts mean borrowing could get costlier in Japan.

The BOJ recently nudged rates up but hasn't said what's next—leaving investors guessing.

Some experts, like Naoya Hasegawa, say rates might climb higher than expected, while others warn that these rapid changes make investing tricky.

To calm things down a bit, Japan is cutting back on issuing super-long bonds next year—a move to ease oversupply concerns.