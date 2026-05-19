Japan's economy grows 0.5% in Q1 2026 on spending, investment

Middle East conflict pushes Japanese prices

Prices are rising faster than expected, thanks to higher energy and food costs driven by conflict in the Middle East.

Since Japan relies on that region for most of its oil, it's feeling the squeeze.

The Bank of Japan has lowered its fiscal 2026 outlook for economic growth to 0.5%, and Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi is prepping an extra budget to help keep things on track if prices keep climbing.