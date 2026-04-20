Japan's Nikkei 225 nears record on artificial intelligence optimism Monday
Business
Japan's Nikkei 225 shot up nearly 1% on Monday, landing just shy of its all-time high.
The big driver? Excitement around artificial intelligence, which has investors feeling optimistic.
This jump also follows record-setting days for major US stock markets, thanks to strong company earnings.
Japan's SoftBank Group, Lasertec lead gains
Tech giants like SoftBank Group and Lasertec led the charge with impressive gains, while other sectors struggled: Sumitomo Pharma and Tokyo Gas both slipped.
Even with some uncertainty in the world, experts say that faith in AI and solid earnings are keeping Japan's market momentum going.