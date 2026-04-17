Japan's Nikkei drops 0.9% to 59,000.21 as tech stocks retreat

Topix slips 1.05% with cautious trading

The broader Topix index also slipped by 1.05%, though it still managed a small weekly gain.

Not every tech stock was down (TDK and Advantest actually rose), but others like Kioxia and Daikin Industries lost ground, reflecting split opinions among investors.

On the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market, only about one-third of stocks moved up, while nearly two-thirds fell, showing traders are playing it safe for now.