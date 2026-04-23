Japan's Nikkei hits record 60,000 on tech and AI gains
Business
Japan's Nikkei index just crossed the 60,000 mark, a record high, thanks to a big boost from tech and AI-related stocks.
The rally followed news of a U.S.-Iran cease-fire extension, which put investors in a better mood.
Despite some early ups and downs, the index peaked at 60,013.98 points.
SoftBank Group soars 6.4%, others lag
SoftBank Group led the charge with a 6.4% jump, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron also saw solid gains.
But it wasn't all green, while these tech giants soared, most other stocks lagged behind.
Only about 17% of the 1,600 shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market rose today, showing that this milestone was mostly about tech momentum rather than a market-wide surge.