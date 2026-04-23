Japan's Nikkei hits record 60,000 on tech and AI gains

SoftBank Group soars 6.4%, others lag

SoftBank Group led the charge with a 6.4% jump, while Advantest and Tokyo Electron also saw solid gains.

But it wasn't all green, while these tech giants soared, most other stocks lagged behind.

Only about 17% of the 1,600 shares on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's prime market rose today, showing that this milestone was mostly about tech momentum rather than a market-wide surge.