Japan's Nikkei hits record high, biggest monthly gain since 1994

Weaker yen helps exporters

The broader Topix index also set a new high, showing how much tech is lifting the whole market.

A weaker yen (thanks to steady interest rates) helped exporters too, with semiconductor companies like Socionext jumping nearly 17% and Artificial intelligence data centre-related Hitachi up over 7%.

Investors are feeling positive about possible government stimulus and Japan's focus on AI innovation under Prime Minister Takaichi—making it an especially good time for tech in Japan.