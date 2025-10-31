Next Article
Japan's Nikkei hits record high, biggest monthly gain since 1994
Business
Japan's Nikkei index just smashed its previous record, climbing to 52,411.34—its biggest monthly gain since January 1994.
The big push came from tech stocks rallying after upbeat earnings forecasts from Amazon and Apple, giving investors a strong dose of confidence.
Weaker yen helps exporters
The broader Topix index also set a new high, showing how much tech is lifting the whole market.
A weaker yen (thanks to steady interest rates) helped exporters too, with semiconductor companies like Socionext jumping nearly 17% and Artificial intelligence data centre-related Hitachi up over 7%.
Investors are feeling positive about possible government stimulus and Japan's focus on AI innovation under Prime Minister Takaichi—making it an especially good time for tech in Japan.