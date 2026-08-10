Japan's Nikkei rises 2% on AI and semiconductor gains
Business
Japan's Nikkei index popped 2% on Monday, powered by big gains in AI and semiconductor companies, think Advantest, Tokyo Electron, and Ibiden.
The Topix index also edged up.
This follows a similar wave in the US tech market after weaker job numbers made a Fed rate hike less likely.
Recruit Holdings soars, Mitsui Kinzoku drops
Fujikura shares climbed 7% after boosting its profit outlook, while Recruit Holdings soared 22.79% on strong forecasts.
On the flip side, Mitsui Kinzoku dropped 17% after its revised annual net profit forecast failed to meet market expectations.
Trading was pretty quiet overall thanks to Japan's Obon holiday, but the Nikkei was up 2% at 66,927.61 as of 0126 GMT.