Japan's Nikkei slips 0.3% on oil and U.S.-Iran ceasefire uncertainty
Business
Japan's Nikkei index dipped 0.3% on Tuesday, pulling back from its record high the day before.
Investors got a bit nervous thanks to rising oil prices and uncertainty around U.S.-Iran ceasefire talks in the Middle East.
The broader Topix index also slipped 0.42%.
Inpex rallies, miners gain, tech slips
Energy and mining stocks had a good day: Inpex jumped over 4%, while the mining sector climbed nearly 4%.
Tech names like TDK and Fanuc dragged things down with 2% drops, though memory-chip maker Kioxia popped almost 7% ahead of an investor meeting.
Overall, about 70% of Tokyo's prime stocks ended lower, showing that caution is still running high in Japan's markets right now.