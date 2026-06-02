Japan's Nikkei slips 0.3% on oil and U.S.-Iran ceasefire uncertainty

Inpex rallies, miners gain, tech slips

Energy and mining stocks had a good day: Inpex jumped over 4%, while the mining sector climbed nearly 4%.

Tech names like TDK and Fanuc dragged things down with 2% drops, though memory-chip maker Kioxia popped almost 7% ahead of an investor meeting.

Overall, about 70% of Tokyo's prime stocks ended lower, showing that caution is still running high in Japan's markets right now.