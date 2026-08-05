Japan's Nikkei soars 3.16% on AI stocks and earnings

Semiconductor shares were the real MVPs, with Advantest jumping 8% and Tokyo Electron up 4%, riding a wave from a big US chip stock rally.

Murata Manufacturing surged 8.33% after raising its profit outlook on strong AI demand.

Financial giants like Mitsubishi UFJ and Mizuho also saw gains of more than 1%.

Even with some drops, like Fast Retailing and Daikin Industries, the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime Market saw nearly two-thirds of its stocks finish higher, showing solid optimism across Japan's market.