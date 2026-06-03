Japan's Nikkei surges past 68,000 on AI and semiconductor rally Business Jun 03, 2026

Japan's Nikkei index just smashed through the 68,000 mark, hitting a record high of 68,203.79 on Wednesday morning. The big push came from AI and semiconductor stocks, with the rally happening only two days after crossing 67,000.

The broader Topix index also climbed 1.5% to 3,982.89 in morning trade.