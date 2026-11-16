Japan's Q3 2026 GDP shrinks 0.1% annualized on energy imports
Japan's economy shrank at an annualized 0.1% compared with the previous quarter in the third quarter of 2026, surprising experts who expected growth.
Higher energy imports weighed on net exports, while a slowdown in consumption and exports pressured growth.
Even though Japan saw decent export numbers for two out of three months, expensive energy imports dragged overall growth down.
Nikkei rises 0.4% households squeezed
After the news, Japan's Nikkei 225 stock index actually nudged up by 0.4%, showing investors aren't panicking just yet.
The yen dipped a bit against the dollar, while the benchmark 10-year Japanese Government Bond yield was at 2.885%.
On the ground, though, households are feeling squeezed: net exports weighed on the economy due to higher energy imports, cutting 0.6% point from growth.