Japan's Topix index hits record high, Nikkei slips Business Sep 26, 2025

Japan's Topix index reached an all-time high earlier in the session on Friday, and was up 0.4% at 3,198.43—even after the US announced fresh tariffs on branded or patented pharmaceutical imports, which affected Japanese pharmaceutical shares.

Meanwhile, the Nikkei slipped by 0.3% as chip stocks took a hit following drops in the US market.