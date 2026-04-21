Jeevanth Ramamurthy fires developer, credits AI 'vibe-coding' tool on LinkedIn Business Apr 21, 2026

A startup founder, Jeevanth Ramamurthy, let go of a developer just four weeks in, saying he could handle much of the coding with an AI tool instead.

He shared on LinkedIn that his "vibe-coding" platform made the role redundant and hinted that slow performance was also a factor.

The move has sparked criticism online, with many calling it risky and questioning if AI alone can really replace experienced developers.