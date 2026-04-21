Jeevanth Ramamurthy fires developer, credits AI 'vibe-coding' tool on LinkedIn
A startup founder, Jeevanth Ramamurthy, let go of a developer just four weeks in, saying he could handle much of the coding with an AI tool instead.
He shared on LinkedIn that his "vibe-coding" platform made the role redundant and hinted that slow performance was also a factor.
The move has sparked criticism online, with many calling it risky and questioning if AI alone can really replace experienced developers.
Ramamurthy defends cost-saving move, tech warns
Ramamurthy defended his choice as a cost-saving step for his self-funded startup, but tech folks are worried about relying only on AI for software development.
They point out that while AI tools are cool, they might miss important details, like security and long-term fixes that real developers handle best.
This story is fueling fresh debates about how much we should trust AI in tech jobs going forward.