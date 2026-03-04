Jeff Bezos backs AI startup Project Prometheus with $6.2B funding
Project Prometheus, a young AI startup aiming to shake up manufacturing, secured $6.2 billion in late 2025 with backing from Jeff Bezos and others—giving it a valuation of about $30 billion.
The goal? Build smart AI agents that can automate tricky tasks like production optimization across industries from cars to spacecraft.
No verified acquisition of general agents reported
The source does not report any acquisition of General Agents. Claims that Project Prometheus bought General Agents in November 2025 are unsupported by the provided source.
The company is co-led by Jeff Bezos and Vik Bajaj
The company is co-led by Jeff Bezos and Vik Bajaj (a former Google executive), with a team of over 120 employees from places like OpenAI, DeepMind, and Meta—all working together to push innovation forward.
Launch date not specified in the source
The source does not specify Project Prometheus's launch date.
While the source reports the $6.2B fundraising round in late 2025, it does not confirm that the company was founded less than a year before March 2026.