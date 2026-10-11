Jeff Bezos invests $100M to turn neglected land into parks
What's the story
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is investing $100 million to transform neglected urban land into parks in eight US cities. The projects include turning vacant lots, old industrial sites, and other underused areas into public parks and wildlife habitats. The investment will go toward everything from restoring 600 vacant properties in Cleveland to building a new park on a former highway ramp in Little Rock.
Project details
In Little Rock, a park will connect existing green spaces
In Little Rock, Bezos's investment will be used to create the 30 Crossing Park. The park will cover a 20-acre area on land reclaimed by removing a cloverleaf exit ramp.
It will connect over 100 acres of green space along the city's riverfront, linking the Clinton Presidential Center with Riverfront Park.
The aim is to create a connected recreational and cultural corridor for residents and visitors alike.
Park features
The park will enhance the city's recreational and cultural offerings
The proposed 30 Crossing Park will be a hub for arts, sports, play, and nature. It will be part of a larger network of green spaces along the riverfront, connecting existing public attractions.
The connection between Clinton Presidential Center and Riverfront Park is expected to create a more cohesive recreational and cultural corridor.
The project also aims to support the city's long-term development by creating a public destination that attracts tourism and encourages further investment in the area.
Financial backing
Grant to help raise additional funds for the project
The Bezos Earth Fund grant will fund the first phase of 30 Crossing Park. It is also expected to help raise an additional $60 million to $70 million for the project.
The Arkansas congressional delegation has backed efforts to realize the site's recreational and economic potential.
Ruth Whitney, 2026 chair of the Little Rock Regional Chamber, welcomed the park, saying it could help attract talent, tourism, and investment to the city.