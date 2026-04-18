Jefferies sees India hitting 359 GW renewable capacity by FY25-30

India plans 97 GW thermal expansion

There's a 60% chance of El Nino this summer, which could mean more air conditioners running at home and extra power for farm pumps.

To keep up, India plans to add another 97 GW of thermal power by 2034-35.

Meanwhile, solar is getting a leg up from government schemes like PM Suryaghar and Kusum, plus a government mandate for domestic ingots and wafers effective June 2028, good news for Indian manufacturers ready to step up.