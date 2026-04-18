Jefferies sees India hitting 359 GW renewable capacity by FY25-30
Business
India's renewable energy capacity is on track to hit 359 GW by FY25-30, according to Jefferies.
This surge comes as the country ramps up energy security and meets rising power needs, expected to jump 6% in FY27 as industries bounce back and weather patterns shift.
India plans 97 GW thermal expansion
There's a 60% chance of El Nino this summer, which could mean more air conditioners running at home and extra power for farm pumps.
To keep up, India plans to add another 97 GW of thermal power by 2034-35.
Meanwhile, solar is getting a leg up from government schemes like PM Suryaghar and Kusum, plus a government mandate for domestic ingots and wafers effective June 2028, good news for Indian manufacturers ready to step up.