Indian cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues has invested in this helmet brand

Founded by Alpana Parida, Tvarra aims to fill a major gap in the two-wheeler safety ecosystem. The brand makes certified, safety-led helmets specifically for women riders. These helmets take into account factors like head size, weight distribution, hair, earrings and urban commuting needs without compromising on protection. They are ISI-certified for Indian roads and DOT-certified to meet global safety standards while being practical for everyday use.

Growth strategy

Expansion plans and future product categories

Currently, Tvarra is present in more than 600 cities through online channels and plans to enter offline retail as part of its 2026 roadmap. The company also intends to venture into new categories, including helmets for young riders aged 5-16. This is all part of its plan to create a comprehensive safety ecosystem for all users.