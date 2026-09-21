Jensen Huang backs California proposed 1-time 5% billionaire tax
Business
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang is on board with California's proposed one-time 5% tax on billionaires.
If voters approve it this fall, he'd owe around as much as $8 billion in taxes over five years, and he calls that "a privilege" and "a responsibility."
The tax would hit Californians with a net worth of at least $1 billion.
Huang started washing dishes at Denny's
Huang, now worth $184 billion, started out washing dishes at Denny's before co-founding NVIDIA.
He credits his success to opportunities in the US and describes himself as "the ultimate American dream."