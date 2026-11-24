Jensen disclosed more affairs to NVIDIA board before return: Report
What's the story
Jensen Huang has returned as the CEO of NVIDIA, 11 days after stepping down from the position. Before his return, he had informed the board about additional affairs, The Wall Street Journal reported. This comes after an investigation into his alleged affair with Alice Huang, a woman accused of being a Chinese spy.
Revelation
Three affairs disclosed to the board
During a lengthy meeting with the board on Sunday, Huang disclosed more affairs than the two that were widely reported.
One of these was with Kimberly Powell, an executive who reported directly to him.
A third affair was also reported but the woman involved in this case wasn't identified.
It is still unclear if Huang told the board about any other affairs beyond these three.
Apology
Huang apologizes to employees, thanks them for support
Upon his return to the office on Monday, Huang was met with cheers of "we love you, Jensen!"
He responded by saying, "I'm terribly sorry for putting all of you through all of this. I've made some very terrible mistakes and I'm going to work on coming back."
Huang also thanked his team for giving him a second chance and promised to be a better CEO this time around.
Presidential backing
Trump backs Huang's return, says no illegal activity found
President Donald Trump, who supported Huang's return as CEO, said that his government had not found anything illegal done by Huang.
He acknowledged that Huang "made some indiscretions having to do with other things."
However, Trump's support comes even as probes continue. The US Commerce Department on Monday added Megaspeed and several other companies to a trade blacklist.