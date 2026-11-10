Why NVIDIA and Jensen Huang have been sued by shareholders

Jensen has admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, but did not disclose details about the alleged affair.

He co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and has been instrumental in its rise as a leading chipmaker.

In light of these developments, NVIDIA announced an independent investigation into reports that Huang was the "target of a foreign intelligence effort."

The company's board of directors said an independent committee, assisted by external legal advisers, would oversee the inquiry.